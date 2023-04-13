No one is bigger than tradition, not even if you are an Oscar winner. Michelle Yeoh , who won the Academy Award for Best Actress, moved the hearts of many when she shared a photo of her paying homage to her late father at his graveyard to mark Qing Ming, also called the tomb-sweeping festival. The golden statuette was there as well at Paradise Memorial Park in Tanjung Rambutan, Malaysia ’s Perak state. Her father Yeoh Kian Teik died in 2014 at the age of 89. Qing Ming is one of the major traditional festivals for the Chinese community. It is meant for families to show respect and place offerings to their ancestors. “Brought Mr O home. Without my parents’ love and trust and support, I wouldn’t be here today,” said the Ipoh-born star in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Age but a number as Malaysia’s women bask in Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win Many Malaysians found the images to be heart-warming. “When I saw the picture of her bringing her Oscar to her dad’s grave, I cried!” said Twitter user Natalia @nastril20. As for ykreborn, the Instagram user wrote: “This is so special as an Asian – being able to show our caretakers that we ended up fine. I feel this deeply.” Commented _chronicleoflife: “Your father will be proud of you too.” According to a close friend of Yeoh, she arrived in Ipoh a few days ago. “She wanted to have some quiet time with her mother and their family,” said the friend. It is understood that Michelle was in Malaysia for several days and then flew off to Hong Kong. There are reports that she would be a presenter at the Hong Kong Film Awards 2023 on Sunday. Michelle is expected to be back in Malaysia again. “I think she’ll go to Kuala Lumpur in a few more days,” said the friend. She is slated to meet her fans on April 18 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in the Malaysian capital. The star, 60, also shared another photo of her mother Janet Yeoh smiling as she held the Oscar. The images on Instagram led to a flurry of comments. Entrepreneur-activist Dian Lee responded with several heart-shaped emojis. Other Malaysians remarked that the actress had made her mother proud. Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once . This article was first published on The Star