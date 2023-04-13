Members of the People’s Defence Force carry the body of a victim after an air strike by the Myanmar military on a village in Sagaing. Photo: EPA-EFE/Myaelatt Athan
Asean calls for end to Myanmar violence after 100 killed in military air strike
- Asean chair Indonesia also ‘strongly condemned’ the attack that killed up to 100 people, including children, in Sagaing
- Earlier, Russia and China blocked the UN Security Council from issuing a British-drafted statement denouncing the air strike
Members of the People’s Defence Force carry the body of a victim after an air strike by the Myanmar military on a village in Sagaing. Photo: EPA-EFE/Myaelatt Athan