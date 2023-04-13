In Singapore, weekly cases topped 28,000 by the end of March, up from 14,467 a week earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: a fresh, but mild, Covid wave is rippling through Asia

  • Singapore’s infections doubled in last week of March to highest this year; Indonesia’s daily cases at 4-month high; Vietnam ramping up prevention measures
  • The wave is being attributed to a mix of XBB subvariants – a highly transmissible Omicron strain that, so far, isn’t causing widespread severe illness

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:01pm, 13 Apr, 2023

