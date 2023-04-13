In Singapore, weekly cases topped 28,000 by the end of March, up from 14,467 a week earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: a fresh, but mild, Covid wave is rippling through Asia
- Singapore’s infections doubled in last week of March to highest this year; Indonesia’s daily cases at 4-month high; Vietnam ramping up prevention measures
- The wave is being attributed to a mix of XBB subvariants – a highly transmissible Omicron strain that, so far, isn’t causing widespread severe illness
In Singapore, weekly cases topped 28,000 by the end of March, up from 14,467 a week earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE