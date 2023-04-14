“Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women”, study finds. Photo: dpa
“Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women”, study finds. Photo: dpa
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Gender equality in farming could add US$1 trillion to world economy, study reveals

  • ‘Making agrifood systems work better for women … would help reduce the number of food-insecure people by 45 million’, report finds
  • In southern Asia, 71 per cent of women are employed in the sector, versus 47 per cent of men

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:03am, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women”, study finds. Photo: dpa
“Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women”, study finds. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE