“Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women”, study finds. Photo: dpa
Gender equality in farming could add US$1 trillion to world economy, study reveals
- ‘Making agrifood systems work better for women … would help reduce the number of food-insecure people by 45 million’, report finds
- In southern Asia, 71 per cent of women are employed in the sector, versus 47 per cent of men
“Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women”, study finds. Photo: dpa