The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest rice buyers, usually importing most of its requirements from Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Philippines seeks 330,000 tonnes of rice imports amid dwindling stocks and price rise
- State grains agency needs to increase buffer stocks for emergency relief, but buying more from local farmers could push domestic prices higher
- Its year-end rice inventory is about 1.69 million tonnes – a 45-day buffer stock – just half the ideal 90-day stock needed to stabilise prices
The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest rice buyers, usually importing most of its requirements from Vietnam. Photo: AFP