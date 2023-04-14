The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest rice buyers, usually importing most of its requirements from Vietnam. Photo: AFP
The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest rice buyers, usually importing most of its requirements from Vietnam. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines seeks 330,000 tonnes of rice imports amid dwindling stocks and price rise

  • State grains agency needs to increase buffer stocks for emergency relief, but buying more from local farmers could push domestic prices higher
  • Its year-end rice inventory is about 1.69 million tonnes – a 45-day buffer stock – just half the ideal 90-day stock needed to stabilise prices

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:15pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest rice buyers, usually importing most of its requirements from Vietnam. Photo: AFP
The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest rice buyers, usually importing most of its requirements from Vietnam. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE