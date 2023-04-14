Singapore sentenced a man on Friday to two weeks’ jail for lying to a judge in a case over the family’s domestic helper. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails son of ex-Changi Airport boss for lying to judge that family’s helper stole his clothes
- Karl Liew, the son of ex-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, lied to a district judge in an earlier trial that domestic worker Parti Liyani had stolen his clothes
- Parti, who battled for four years to clear her name, was acquitted in September 2020
