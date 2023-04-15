The Balambano Hydroelectric Plant in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Indonesia is building 57 new dams by 2024, but all those projects take land, and local citizens, including indigenous people, fear they will be the losers. Photo: Bloomberg
Indigenous Indonesians face fresh risks in green climate drive: ‘A new hell for us’
- Driving electric cars may make people in rich nations feel better, but clean energy projects have serious costs and threaten indigenous land, one leader says
- Keeping the communal good at the forefront of decisions is a lesson the world needs to learn from indigenous people, the Aman alliance chief adds
