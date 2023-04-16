A man who is identified as Philip Mehrtens, the New Zealand pilot who is said to be held hostage by a pro-independence group, sits among the separatist fighters in Indonesia’s Papua region on March 6, 2023. Photo: The West Papua National Liberation Army via Reuters
Rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region say they killed 9 army soldiers
- West Papua National Liberation Army spokesperson confirms attack after Jakarta did not respond to request for negotiations
- Group had abducted a New Zealand pilot in February and was seeking dialogue after saying it would be prepared to drop claim for independence
