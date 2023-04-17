Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said a government task force was scrutinising the 2020 settlement deal with Goldman Sachs, over the bank’s involvement in the 1MDB scandal. Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Anwar wants review of US$3.9 billion 1MDB scandal settlement with Goldman Sachs
- PM Anwar says a government task force is scrutinising the 2020 deal with Goldman, adding that it was a matter of recovering public funds
- Goldman Sachs will pay US$2.5 billion in cash and return US$1.4 billion in assets to Malaysia to settle a probe into bank’s alleged involvement in the scandal
