Albert del Rosario, the Philippines’ then-foreign minister, reads a statement at a press conference in Manila in 2013. Photo: AFP
Albert del Rosario, the Philippines’ then-foreign minister, reads a statement at a press conference in Manila in 2013. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Albert del Rosario, Philippines ex-foreign minister and thorn in China’s side, dies age 83

  • Del Rosario was behind two prominent legal cases against Beijing, including the South China Sea hearing at The Hague that struck down China’s claims
  • In 2019, after leaving office, he filed a complaint against Chinese officials at the International Criminal Court alleging ‘crimes against humanity’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:41pm, 18 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Albert del Rosario, the Philippines’ then-foreign minister, reads a statement at a press conference in Manila in 2013. Photo: AFP
Albert del Rosario, the Philippines’ then-foreign minister, reads a statement at a press conference in Manila in 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE