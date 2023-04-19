Gigi Hadid and Jho Low attend an event in New York in October 2014. Photo: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation via AFP
Gigi Hadid and Jho Low attend an event in New York in October 2014. Photo: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation via AFP
Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Asia /  Southeast Asia

1MDB’s Jho Low paid US$20 million for Obama photo op, US rapper Pras Michel says

  • The ex-Fugees member says the Malaysian tycoon was willing to ‘spend any type of money’, but his ‘party guy’ reputation made it hard to get fundraiser invites
  • After paying Michel to be his ‘celebrity surrogate’, Low eventually got his chance to be photographed with Obama at a White House Christmas party

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Gigi Hadid and Jho Low attend an event in New York in October 2014. Photo: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation via AFP
Gigi Hadid and Jho Low attend an event in New York in October 2014. Photo: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE