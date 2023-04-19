Harvard graduate student Zhafira Aqyla told her friends in a viral TikTok video to stop calling her “Zha”. Photo: TikTok/@zhafiraiha
Indonesian TikTokker tells US friends to stop using her ‘colonised’ nickname in viral video
- In a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 2 million times, Harvard graduate student Zhafira Aqyla asks her friends to stop calling her ‘Zha’
- ‘This is me taking power of my own name,’ she says, adding that she had thought her full Indonesian name would be too complicated for people to say
