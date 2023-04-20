Singapore’s National Parks Board said it is investigating the killing of a reticulated python outside a market in the city state. File photo: Shutterstock
Singapore searches for men who hacked python to death with cleaver at market
- Animal welfare charity ACRES has appealed for information on the suspects caught on camera cheering and attacking the protected species at a market
- Singapore’s National Parks Board, which is investigating the incident, said the offenders may be fined up to US$37,400 or jailed for up to two years
Singapore’s National Parks Board said it is investigating the killing of a reticulated python outside a market in the city state. File photo: Shutterstock