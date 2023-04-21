Malaysian Entrepreneur Farah MJ treated her three domestic helpers to a grand holiday and US$2,253 cash gift for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Photo: TikTok/farahwen
Malaysian Entrepreneur Farah MJ treated her three domestic helpers to a grand holiday and US$2,253 cash gift for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Photo: TikTok/farahwen
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cash, helicopter ride to luxury holiday: Malaysian employer showers Eid gifts on Indonesian domestic workers

  • Entrepreneur Farah MJ treated her three helpers to a grand holiday and US$2,253 cash gift for Eid al-Fitr celebrations
  • ‘I consider them part of the family. That is why I appreciate their commitment and continue giving gifts like these,’ she says

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 12:15pm, 21 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Entrepreneur Farah MJ treated her three domestic helpers to a grand holiday and US$2,253 cash gift for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Photo: TikTok/farahwen
Malaysian Entrepreneur Farah MJ treated her three domestic helpers to a grand holiday and US$2,253 cash gift for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Photo: TikTok/farahwen
READ FULL ARTICLE