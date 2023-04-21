US President Joe Biden with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) in New York. File photo: Reuters
Biden to meet Philippines’ Marcos at White House as China tensions grow
- The leaders will discuss matters including economic cooperation, clean energy and respect for human rights during their May 1 meeting
- The talks come a week after the largest-ever joint US-Philippines military drills in the South China Sea in the face of Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the region
