A Ramadan bazaar seller flipping roti canai at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: SCMP / Hadi Azmi
Southeast Asia’s post-Covid Ramadan bazaars grapple with high rent, rising e-commerce
- Singapore’s two biggest and oldest Ramadan bazaars have been hit with the double whammy and can’t compete with cheaper Chinese products online
- Malaysian’s selling fresh foods and traditional biscuits have had better luck, but many apparel retailers say they are losing money this year
A Ramadan bazaar seller flipping roti canai at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: SCMP / Hadi Azmi