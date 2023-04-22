A Ramadan bazaar seller flipping roti canai at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: SCMP / Hadi Azmi
Southeast Asia’s post-Covid Ramadan bazaars grapple with high rent, rising e-commerce

  • Singapore’s two biggest and oldest Ramadan bazaars have been hit with the double whammy and can’t compete with cheaper Chinese products online
  • Malaysian’s selling fresh foods and traditional biscuits have had better luck, but many apparel retailers say they are losing money this year

Kyodo
Updated: 7:36am, 22 Apr, 2023

