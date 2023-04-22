A street food vendor fans herself at her stall during heatwave conditions in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s authorities issue extreme heat warnings amid record-breaking temperatures in Asia

  • The advice is to avoid going outside after the heat index – which includes relative humidity and measures what the temperature feels like – hit 54ºC in Bangkok
  • Several Asian countries are reporting record-breaking temperatures this month, causing power cuts and shortages for millions

22 Apr, 2023

A street food vendor fans herself at her stall during heatwave conditions in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
