The People’s Defence Forces are responsible for the shooting of a top official, claims Myanmar’s military junta. Photo: Reuters
Top election official shot dead in Myanmar
- The anti-coup People’s Defence Forces are responsible for killing deputy director Sai Kyaw Thu of the Union Election Commission, army says
- The military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021 over unsubstantiated allegations of election voter fraud
