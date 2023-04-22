The People’s Defence Forces are responsible for the shooting of a top official, claims Myanmar’s military junta. Photo: Reuters
The People’s Defence Forces are responsible for the shooting of a top official, claims Myanmar’s military junta. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Top election official shot dead in Myanmar

  • The anti-coup People’s Defence Forces are responsible for killing deputy director Sai Kyaw Thu of the Union Election Commission, army says
  • The military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021 over unsubstantiated allegations of election voter fraud

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:03pm, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The People’s Defence Forces are responsible for the shooting of a top official, claims Myanmar’s military junta. Photo: Reuters
The People’s Defence Forces are responsible for the shooting of a top official, claims Myanmar’s military junta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE