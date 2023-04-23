A Singapore woman wears a T-shirt showing her opinion on the death penalty. The city state resumed executions by hanging in March 2022 after a hiatus of over two years. Eleven executions were carried out last year, all for drug offences. File photo: AFP
A Singapore woman wears a T-shirt showing her opinion on the death penalty. The city state resumed executions by hanging in March 2022 after a hiatus of over two years. Eleven executions were carried out last year, all for drug offences. File photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Family of Singapore man due to be hanged over cannabis charge pleads for mercy

  • Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death for conspiring to smuggle 1kg of cannabis; Singapore has some of world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws
  • Family does not think he has had a fair trial, say there were loopholes in case, he was questioned without legal counsel, and never handled drugs

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:46pm, 23 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Singapore woman wears a T-shirt showing her opinion on the death penalty. The city state resumed executions by hanging in March 2022 after a hiatus of over two years. Eleven executions were carried out last year, all for drug offences. File photo: AFP
A Singapore woman wears a T-shirt showing her opinion on the death penalty. The city state resumed executions by hanging in March 2022 after a hiatus of over two years. Eleven executions were carried out last year, all for drug offences. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE