A Singapore woman wears a T-shirt showing her opinion on the death penalty. The city state resumed executions by hanging in March 2022 after a hiatus of over two years. Eleven executions were carried out last year, all for drug offences. File photo: AFP
Family of Singapore man due to be hanged over cannabis charge pleads for mercy
- Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death for conspiring to smuggle 1kg of cannabis; Singapore has some of world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws
- Family does not think he has had a fair trial, say there were loopholes in case, he was questioned without legal counsel, and never handled drugs
