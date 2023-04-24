A Vietnamese officer tries a weapon at the stalls of Czech security firms at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 in Hanoi in December. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam eyes Czech military supplies as Hanoi tries to pivot away from reliance on Russian arms

  • The Czech Republic is in talks to provide military supplies, including aircraft, radars, upgrades of armoured vehicles and firearms to Vietnam
  • Prague is positioned to meet Hanoi’s growing security needs as its military firms excel in retrofitting Russian gear. 80 per cent of Vietnam’s arsenal comes from Russia

Reuters
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Apr, 2023

