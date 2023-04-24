British tycoon Richard Branson Monday urged Singapore to halt the imminent execution of a man sentenced to death over one kilogram of cannabis, saying it “may be about to kill an innocent man”. Photo: AFP
Virgin’s Richard Branson joins calls urging Singapore not to hang man over 1kg of cannabis

  • Tangaraju Suppiah is expected to be hanged on Wednesday for a conviction of ‘abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic’ 1,017.9 grams of cannabis
  • UK billionaire Branson said the case against Tangaraju was ‘circumstantial’ and that Singapore ‘may be about to kill an innocent man’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:45pm, 24 Apr, 2023

