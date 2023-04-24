British tycoon Richard Branson Monday urged Singapore to halt the imminent execution of a man sentenced to death over one kilogram of cannabis, saying it “may be about to kill an innocent man”. Photo: AFP
Virgin’s Richard Branson joins calls urging Singapore not to hang man over 1kg of cannabis
- Tangaraju Suppiah is expected to be hanged on Wednesday for a conviction of ‘abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic’ 1,017.9 grams of cannabis
- UK billionaire Branson said the case against Tangaraju was ‘circumstantial’ and that Singapore ‘may be about to kill an innocent man’
British tycoon Richard Branson Monday urged Singapore to halt the imminent execution of a man sentenced to death over one kilogram of cannabis, saying it “may be about to kill an innocent man”. Photo: AFP