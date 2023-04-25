Thailand’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Act prohibits “advertising or displaying, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage”. It carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a US$14,560 fine. Photo: Shutterstock
He shared a photo of a beer on Facebook. Thailand fined him more than US$4,000
- Artid Sivahansapha was initially sentenced to eight months in prison and a US$5,800 fine for posting a review of his beer on social media in 2020
- A Thai court ruled that he’d violated a law on advertising alcoholic beverages. He plans to launch an appeal in the hope of getting the law changed
