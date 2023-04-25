Officials found 26 puppies and a cat packed into plastic containers in a Malaysia-registered lorry when it was stopped at Tuas Checkpoint in October last year. Photo: NParks
Singapore jails man for smuggling puppies, kittens from Malaysia after 19 die
- The 36-year-old Malaysian tried to transport 26 puppies and a cat in what officials called ‘one of the most serious cases of animal smuggling to date’
- Some animals were stowed away in laundry bags in the lorry’s overhead compartment. Others were packed behind the seats in plastic containers
Officials found 26 puppies and a cat packed into plastic containers in a Malaysia-registered lorry when it was stopped at Tuas Checkpoint in October last year. Photo: NParks