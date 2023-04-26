A woman using an umbrella to shade herself from the sun walks past a street vendor selling cold drinks in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
As temperatures in Thailand top 50 degrees Celsius, power costs slashed to beat the heat
- Humidity, wind and other factors recently pushed the heat index to a record of over 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in Thailand
- Electricity demand in the country hit the highest level ever last week, regulators said, as households and businesses fired up their air conditioners
A woman using an umbrella to shade herself from the sun walks past a street vendor selling cold drinks in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg