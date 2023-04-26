Brooke Lim, a 19-year-old TikTok influencer in Singapore, confessed on Monday to making “the very serious and regrettable” mistake of plagiarising work from other writers. Photo: TikTok/@sugaresque
Singapore TikTokker confesses to plagiarising eating-disorder essay: ‘I am so sorry’
- Brooke Lim, a 19-year-old influencer known for teaching people how to write essays, was accused last week of extensively plagiarising another’s work
- In a TikTok video posted on Monday, Lim confessed to making ‘the very serious and regrettable’ mistake of plagiarising work from other writers
