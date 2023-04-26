Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe is urging parliament to vote for an IMF bailout plan for the cash-strapped, debt-ridden country. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka seeks US$17 billion debt reduction by restructuring – President urges lawmakers to accept IMF proposal
- Parliament is having a 3-day debate on President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to accept the IMF programme
- If approved, the plan would dictate how Sri Lanka’s crisis-stricken economy will be managed in the coming years
