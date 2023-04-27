A public housing construction site is seen in Singapore in March. Photo: AFP
Singapore unveils surprise measures to cool property market, doubles stamp duties for foreigners
- The tax is now 60 per cent for foreign buyers, while citizens and permanent residents will see small increases when buying second and subsequent properties
- The cooling measures come as the Ministry of National Development notes ‘renewed signs of acceleration amid resilient demand’ in home prices
