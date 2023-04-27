Rapper Pras Michel exits federal court in Washington on April 3. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Fugees rapper Pras Michel convicted in US over lobbying campaigns with Malaysia’s Jho Low

  • Prosecutors said Michel agreed to funnel about US$2 million from Low into Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign in exchange for receiving millions of dollars
  • He was also accused of seeking to get the Trump administration to drop 1MDB-related probes into Low and to send fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui back to China

Updated: 5:41am, 27 Apr, 2023

