Rapper Pras Michel exits federal court in Washington on April 3. Photo: Bloomberg
Fugees rapper Pras Michel convicted in US over lobbying campaigns with Malaysia’s Jho Low
- Prosecutors said Michel agreed to funnel about US$2 million from Low into Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign in exchange for receiving millions of dollars
- He was also accused of seeking to get the Trump administration to drop 1MDB-related probes into Low and to send fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui back to China
