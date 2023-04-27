Passengers queueing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippine’s crumbling, congested airport gets new US$1.8 billion upgrade bid from 6 tycoons
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport is ranked among the world’s worst international travel hubs with regular flight delays and old facilities
- After the upgrade, it would be able to serve up to 62.5 million passengers a year by 2028, more than double than its current capacity
