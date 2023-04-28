Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of killing at least 13 people with cyanide. Photo: EPA-EFE/Royal Thai Police
Wife of Thai police officer accused of killing 13 people with cyanide
- Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn was charged with premeditated murder linked to at least 13 cyanide poisoning deaths since 2020
- Police believe money was the motive in the killings but said that Sararat, who is four months pregnant, has previously been diagnosed with psychiatric issues
