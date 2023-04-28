Smart Glove and its group of companies allegedly used forced labour at production facilities. Photo: Reuters
US lifts import ban on Malaysia’s Smart Glove after company improves labour practices
- In November 2021, US Customs and Border Protection sanctioned imports from Smart Glove over the alleged use of forced labour at its production facilities
- The company has taken remediation measures, including repaying recruitment fees borne by migrant workers and improving workers’ living conditions, CBD says
Smart Glove and its group of companies allegedly used forced labour at production facilities. Photo: Reuters