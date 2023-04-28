Smart Glove and its group of companies allegedly used forced labour at production facilities. Photo: Reuters
Smart Glove and its group of companies allegedly used forced labour at production facilities. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US lifts import ban on Malaysia’s Smart Glove after company improves labour practices

  • In November 2021, US Customs and Border Protection sanctioned imports from Smart Glove over the alleged use of forced labour at its production facilities
  • The company has taken remediation measures, including repaying recruitment fees borne by migrant workers and improving workers’ living conditions, CBD says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:21pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Smart Glove and its group of companies allegedly used forced labour at production facilities. Photo: Reuters
Smart Glove and its group of companies allegedly used forced labour at production facilities. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE