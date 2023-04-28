Prasitthichai Khaewkao will be executed in Thailand for gunning down three people including a toddler during a gold shop robbery in 2020. Photo: AP
Death sentence upheld for Thai ex-school principal robber who killed 3
- Supreme Court called Prasitthichai Khaewkao ‘outrageously, ruthlessly inhuman’ for the attack, which included the death of a 2-year-old
- 7 people have been executed since Thailand switched from using a firing squad to lethal injection in 2003, the most recent was in 2018
