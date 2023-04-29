Anti-death penalty activists hold candles outside Singapore embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 26. Photo: ADPAN via AP
Singapore rebukes UN over comments on drug trafficking execution
- Singapore said the UNHCHR’s statement ‘glossed over the serious harms that drugs cause’ to its society
- The human rights body had earlier urged the government to ‘urgently reconsider’ the execution of Tangaraju Suppiah, who was hanged for trafficking cannabis
Anti-death penalty activists hold candles outside Singapore embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 26. Photo: ADPAN via AP