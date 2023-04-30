Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said the city state ‘should avoid economic contraction’: Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said country to post slower growth but ‘avoid outright contraction’
- In his annual May Day message, PM Lee said there is hope inflation will let up in the second half of the year and that retrenchment numbers ‘remain manageable’
- Singapore’s economy expanded 3.6 per cent in 2022, slowing from the 8.9 per cent growth in 2021
