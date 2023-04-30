US President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr pictured when they met in New York in September 2022. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr pictured when they met in New York in September 2022. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Marcos travels to US to bolster ties amid China tensions

  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr’s visit comes after the US called on Beijing to stop ‘provocative and unsafe conduct’ in the disputed South China Sea
  • Four-day trip begins with meeting US President Joe Biden, described as ‘essential to our national interest and strengthening that important alliance’ by Marcos

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:18pm, 30 Apr, 2023

