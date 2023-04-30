Supporters of the Pheu Thai party cheer during an election campaign rally in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s election race heats up with Pheu Thai Party dominating poll
- Pheu Thai, which has a long-standing affiliation with former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, attracted 41.37 per cent of voters surveyed between April 10 to 20
- The Move Forward Party, which proposes some of the most reform-minded progressive policies, is second with 19.32 per cent support
