Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to the Malacanang Palace in Manila during a courtesy call last month. Photo: Presidential Communications Office Handout via AFP
South China Sea: Beijing to talk fishing rights and Philippines not a military ‘staging post’, Marcos Jnr says
- China has agreed to ‘sit down’ and talk about fishing rights and a map was being drawn up to be presented to Beijing, the Philippine president said
- Marcos Jnr also said ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden that he would not allow his country to be a ‘staging post’ for military action
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to the Malacanang Palace in Manila during a courtesy call last month. Photo: Presidential Communications Office Handout via AFP