US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr of the Philippines walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr of the Philippines walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

With eye on China, Biden tells Marcos that US commitment to Philippines is ‘ironclad’

  • The US will transfer three C-130 aircraft and two coastal patrol ships to the Philippines; a slew of economic, climate and other initiatives were also unveiled
  • The Oval Office meeting comes as concerns grow about Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:27am, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr of the Philippines walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr of the Philippines walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE