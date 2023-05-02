US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr of the Philippines walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
With eye on China, Biden tells Marcos that US commitment to Philippines is ‘ironclad’
- The US will transfer three C-130 aircraft and two coastal patrol ships to the Philippines; a slew of economic, climate and other initiatives were also unveiled
- The Oval Office meeting comes as concerns grow about Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea
