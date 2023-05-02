Fisol Salleh, deputy police chief of Penang state, draws attention to the cash and other items that were confiscated from the scam syndicate’s members. Photo: Facebook/PolisPulauPinang
Malaysia breaks up scam ‘shaman’ syndicate from China who preyed on older women
- Police said the syndicate approached women over the age of 60 to offer medicine or paid-for prayers that could purportedly cure chronic illnesses
- Five suspects – four women and a man aged 40 to 50 – were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week while attempting to flee China
