The three men from China aged 50-64, who were in Singapore for a holiday and to gamble, received jail terms of 7-10 months for their “sophisticated’ theft of casino chips. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore jails Chinese trio for ‘sophisticated’ theft of casino chips with super glue on their palms
- The three men from China, who were in Singapore for a holiday and to gamble, received jail terms of 7-10 months
- From March 6 to 11, they stole about US$1,100 worth of casino chips in total at the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa casinos
