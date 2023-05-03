A Filipino fishing boat pictured passing by a setting sun from aboard the Philippine coastguard vessel BRP Malabrigo as it steams towards the South China Sea last month. Photo: AP
Life aboard the Philippines’ South China Sea patrols: sunburn, karaoke – and tense face-offs
- Arrayed against a far larger and more powerful Chinese fleet, the Philippine coastguard’s patrols often face David and Goliath confrontations
- The patrols are considered some of the coastguard’s most difficult assignments, after which crews receive ‘stress debriefs’ and danger pay
