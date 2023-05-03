Bank Negara Malaysia, the Southeast Asian nation’s central bank, in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
In surprise move, Malaysia raises benchmark interest rate to 3 per cent
- Bank Negara Malaysia lifted its overnight policy rate by 25 basis point on Wednesday, citing a need to manage persistent inflation
- The central bank had kept rates unchanged at its two previous meetings this year, as it sought to assess the impact of four increases in 2022
