Bank Negara Malaysia, the Southeast Asian nation’s central bank, in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Bank Negara Malaysia, the Southeast Asian nation’s central bank, in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

In surprise move, Malaysia raises benchmark interest rate to 3 per cent

  • Bank Negara Malaysia lifted its overnight policy rate by 25 basis point on Wednesday, citing a need to manage persistent inflation
  • The central bank had kept rates unchanged at its two previous meetings this year, as it sought to assess the impact of four increases in 2022

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:01pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Bank Negara Malaysia, the Southeast Asian nation’s central bank, in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Bank Negara Malaysia, the Southeast Asian nation’s central bank, in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE