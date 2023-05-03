Thailand’s ‘Ung-Ing’ Shinawatra resumes PM campaign 2 days after giving birth. Photo: AP
Thailand’s ‘Ung-Ing’ Shinawatra resumes PM campaign 2 days after giving birth. Photo: AP
Top Thailand PM candidate Paetongtarn ‘Ung-Ing’ Shinawatra resumes campaign just 2 days after giving birth

  • Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her new baby boy wouldn’t affect her ability to rally support for her Pheu Thai Party with just under two weeks to go before the polls
  • Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party have consistently topped opinion polls as Thailand’s favoured prime minister candidate and next government

Associated Press
Updated: 8:20pm, 3 May, 2023

