“Resso’s move to a premium-only service will allow the development of a better user experience for music fans, while increasing opportunities for rights holders and artists,” ByteDance’s global head of music Ole Obermann said in the statement. “We are committed to building the world’s leading social music streaming platform.”

The music service is among a series of efforts by the Beijing-based firm to broaden its reach beyond short video streaming into areas such as mobile gaming.

But ByteDance has yet to recreate the success of TikTok and sibling app Douyin – which helped it grow sales to US$80 billion last year – and even shut down a marquee games studio in June as it sought to rein in spending.

