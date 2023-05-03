Police officers escort Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn to the criminal court in Bangkok on April 26, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alleged Thai serial killer fed ‘herb capsules’ to people she swindled: police
- Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is believed to have borrowed money from people ‘because she has a lot of credit card debt’, police said
- When the lenders started asking for their money back, the wife of a high-ranking policeman allegedly fed them poison
Police officers escort Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn to the criminal court in Bangkok on April 26, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE