Police officers escort Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn to the criminal court in Bangkok on April 26, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alleged Thai serial killer fed ‘herb capsules’ to people she swindled: police

  • Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is believed to have borrowed money from people ‘because she has a lot of credit card debt’, police said
  • When the lenders started asking for their money back, the wife of a high-ranking policeman allegedly fed them poison

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:26pm, 3 May, 2023

