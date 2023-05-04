In the Philippines, Covid-19 positive rates among people tested jumped from just 7 per cent at the start of April to 17 per cent by the end of the month. Photo: Reuters
Fear of Covid-19 patients straining Southeast Asia hospitals returns as cases soar
- Government hospital bed occupancy rate has gone up in Malaysia, while the Philippines reopened its Covid wards to tackle rise in infections
- Cases have also jumped in Vietnam, which has reimposed some pandemic-era restrictions in key cities
