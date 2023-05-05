Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr spoke about abuses during in the War on Drugs. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Marcos admits abuses in Duterte’s war on drugs
- At a forum in Washington, Marcos Jnr said the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte ‘focused very much on enforcement’ in its war on drugs
- Police records show more than 6,000 people were killed during the an anti-crime campaign, but rights groups say death toll could be three times higher
