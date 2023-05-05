Australian commemorative war coins that Vietnam’s government asked not to be circulated. Photo: Handout
Vietnam furious over Australian commemorative war coins that depict yellow and red flag
- In April, 85,000 sets of gold and silver US$2 coins were issued to mark the 50th anniversary of Australian troops withdrawing from southern Vietnam
- The coins depict the yellow and red flag that is banned by the Vietnamese communist government, which has requested a halt to their circulation
