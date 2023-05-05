Southeast Asia Games opening ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
Spectacular opening of SEA Games at host Cambodia’s brand-new stadium
- The games are being held from Friday through May 17 at a newly developed sports complex on the outskirts of Phnom Penh
- The event brings together more than 12,000 participants from 11 countries, with athletes competing in nearly 40 sports
