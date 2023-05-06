A Singaporean was jailed for printing fake cash to pay a sex worker. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore man jailed more than 3 years for printing fake cash to pay sex worker

  • Feroz Akthar Hussain created four copies of S$50 bill to pay a Filipino social escort for sexual services last year
  • The father of seven’s crime was uncovered when the woman tried to settle her laundry bills using the counterfeit currency he gave her

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 May, 2023

