A Singaporean was jailed for printing fake cash to pay a sex worker. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore man jailed more than 3 years for printing fake cash to pay sex worker
- Feroz Akthar Hussain created four copies of S$50 bill to pay a Filipino social escort for sexual services last year
- The father of seven’s crime was uncovered when the woman tried to settle her laundry bills using the counterfeit currency he gave her
